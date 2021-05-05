PA panel decides to inspect small hydel projects

Members of the KP Assembly standing committee on Energy and Power has decided to visit and inspect small hydro-power projects completed under the auspices of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Members of the KP Assembly standing committee on Energy and Power has decided to visit and inspect small hydro-power projects completed under the auspices of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) in the province.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the panel held here Wednesday with Chairman, Laiq Mohammad Khan MPA in the chair. Beside, MPAs Fahim Ahmad, Muhammad Shafiq, Shah Dad Khan, Mian Nisar Gul, Waqar Ahmad Khan, Khushdil Khan and Humaira Khatoon, other concerned high ups of the Energy & Power, Law and Finance departments and KP Assembly also attended the meeting.

On this occasion,the participants were briefed about functions and energy projects of the department and their various questions responded concerning with small dams, solarization of schools, offices and mosques completed under PEDO.

The committee appreciated the working of PEDO.

It was decided that the members of the committee would visit and inspect small hydel power generation projects completed under PEDO in mountainous areas of the province after Eid to ascertain its public utility.

The chair requested members to put forth their valuable suggestions and recommendations for increasing power generation in the province.

He said"Energy is the basic need of the nation and hence assured that recommendations of the members would be immediately tabled at the floor of the KP Assembly for further legislation if required."