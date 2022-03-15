PA panel directs completion of Nashpa Water Supply Scheme

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of a Sub-Committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Nashpa Greater Water Supply Scheme, district Karak was held here Tuesday with acting Chairperson MPA, Rabia Basri in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting of a Sub-Committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Nashpa Greater Water Supply Scheme, district Karak was held here Tuesday with acting Chairperson MPA, Rabia Basri in the chair.

The chairperson of the sub-committee, Rabia Basri directed the resolution of the water scarcity problem of district Karak and particularly directed speedy completion of the Nashpa Greater Water Supply Scheme.

For this purpose, she directed the convening of another meeting of the committee concerned to brief members of the panel on progress made so far in that regard.

Besides, MPAs Mir Kalam Khan and Mian Nisar Gul, the Additional Secretary Energy and Power and Public Health Engineer (PHE), Chief Engineer, Irrigation, the officers of the provincial assembly and law departments also attended the meeting.