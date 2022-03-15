UrduPoint.com

PA Panel Directs Completion Of Nashpa Water Supply Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 08:42 PM

PA panel directs completion of Nashpa Water Supply Scheme

A meeting of a Sub-Committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Nashpa Greater Water Supply Scheme, district Karak was held here Tuesday with acting Chairperson MPA, Rabia Basri in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting of a Sub-Committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Nashpa Greater Water Supply Scheme, district Karak was held here Tuesday with acting Chairperson MPA, Rabia Basri in the chair.

The chairperson of the sub-committee, Rabia Basri directed the resolution of the water scarcity problem of district Karak and particularly directed speedy completion of the Nashpa Greater Water Supply Scheme.

For this purpose, she directed the convening of another meeting of the committee concerned to brief members of the panel on progress made so far in that regard.

Besides, MPAs Mir Kalam Khan and Mian Nisar Gul, the Additional Secretary Energy and Power and Public Health Engineer (PHE), Chief Engineer, Irrigation, the officers of the provincial assembly and law departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Provincial Assembly Progress Karak

Recent Stories

Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

3 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 6 kg heroin; arrests four

ANF recovers over 6 kg heroin; arrests four

3 minutes ago
 86 female envoys represent Turkey across the world ..

86 female envoys represent Turkey across the world: Consulate General

3 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on 'Buddhists heritage in Pakista ..

Int'l conference on 'Buddhists heritage in Pakistan ' concludes

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University forms veterinary expe ..

Sindh Agriculture University forms veterinary experts team to deal with Lumpy Sk ..

3 minutes ago
 Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>