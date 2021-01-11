PA panel directs replacement of MS DHQ hospital Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :KP Assembly's Standing Committee on Rules, Regulations, Procedures, Privileges and Official Assurances has directed immediate replacement of Dr. Shaukat Ali, Medical Superintendent (MS) District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Dir Lower.

The meeting of the committee was held here Monday in the Conference Room of the KP Assembly with Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan in the chair. Beside, MPAs Khalid Khan, Arbab Mohammad Wasim Khan, Liaquat Ali Khan, Fazal Hakeem Khan, Mir Kalam Khan, Dr. Sumera Shams, Naseerullah Khan, Mohammad Idrees Khan, Sahibzada Sanaullah and Bilawal Afridi, the meeting was also attended by secretaries higher education, health, irrigation, IGP and other higher authorities.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the privilege motion of MPA Dr. Sumera Shams regarding misbehavior and participation of an unconcerned person along with DHO Lower Dir in a meeting of the standing committee on Health and rejected inquiry report prepared by the department regarding the mater over several discrepancies and decided to see CCTV footage of the incident.

The committee also unanimously decided replacement of the MS/DHO Timeragara District Headquarters Hospital, Dr. Shaukat Ali and summoned the person Waheed Zafar Khan, who had committed misbehavior in next meeting.

The meeting also reviewed in details of treachery and incorrect statistics by Executive Engineer (XEN) Irrigation, Sher Zaman and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Imtiaz about tube-wells and brought matter in the notice of Additional Chief Secretary that most of the secretaries remain absent from meetings of the standing committees and exempt themselves through sending anyone as his representative. Such situation creates hardships for committee in making decisions.

The Deputy Speaker, who is also chairman of the committee, clarified that such kind of treachery shows that such person is not sitting on right job and asked Irrigation Department to make legislation in this regard.

Various other privilege motions also come under discussion and disposed of.