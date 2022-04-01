PA panel discusses performance of Population Welfare Dept

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 08:54 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Population Welfare was held here Friday with Chairperson of the Committee, Nighat Yasmin Orakzai in the chair.

Besides, MPAs Madiha Nisar, Baseerat Khan, Humaira Khatoon, Sobia Shahid, Shahida Waheed, Naeema Kishwar, Shagufta Malik, Rehana Ismail, Asiya Saleh Khattak and Faisal Zaman, the Director General (DG) Population Welfare other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The members of the committee after discussing the performance of the department in detail sought briefing on the performance of 4000 trained clerics for creation of awareness on family planning and procedure in this regard.

Speaking in the meeting, the chairperson of the committee stressed the need for granting equal incentives and promotion facilities to women employees. She expressed strong reservation over the absence of the Chairperson of Women Commission from the meeting and directed her to ensure attendance in the upcoming meeting of the committee.

She also directed the officials of the provincial assembly to extend an invitation to Mayor Peshawar to the next meeting of the committee.

On the occasion, the members of the panel also agreed on convening the next meeting of the committee on May 09.

