PA Panel Examines Appointments In Merged Districts

Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :A meeting of Standing Committee on Higher Education, Archive and libraries department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly held here on Tuesday and examined the appointments of all cadres made during the last five years against minorities, disabled and women quotas in the newly merged districts by the department.

The meeting was chaired by Chairperson Madiha Nisar and attended by MPAs Arbab Muhammad Waseem, Liaqat Ali Khan, Rabia Basri, Asia Saleh Khattak, Rehana Ismail besides high ups of the Higher education department and KP Assembly.

The officials also briefed the committee on feasibility study for girls' college at Jandool in Dir Lower, utilization of non-functional Jandool Model school or otherwise for the purpose and necessary decisions taken in light of the surveys done in this respect as well as directions issued to the quarters concerned.

