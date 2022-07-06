UrduPoint.com

PA Panel On Energy & Power Meets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 07:29 PM

PA panel on Energy & Power meets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A meeting of the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Power held here on Wednesday with chairman, Laiq Mohammad Khan MPA in the chair.

Besides, MPAs Musawir Khan Ghazi, Pir Fida Mohammad, Inayatullah Khan, Shah Dad Khan, Mohammad Shafiq Afridi, Ahmad Khan Kundi and Sardar Khan, the Additional Secretary Energy & Power Department, Deputy & Assistant Secretaries KP Assembly, General Manager (GM) SNGPL and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PEDO, Engineer Naeem Khan other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The standing committee discussed various matters relating to Energy and Power Department in detail.

Presiding over the meeting, chairman of the standing committee, Laiq Mohammad Khan directed the concerned authorities to present details regarding the under-construction Balakot Dam in the next meeting.

He also directed the administration of the provincial assembly to make arrangements for a visit of the members of the PA panel to Malakand-III Power Station on July 27, 2022.

