PA panel on Information holds introductory meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The introductory meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Information was held here Wednesday under the chairmanship of Malik Adeel Iqbal.

The meeting among others was attended by its members, secretary information, Arshad Khan and concerned officials.

Secretary Information informed the meeting about problems being faced by information department including budget constraints.

He said that Digital Media Directorate would be established soon to explore opportunities in digital media and to highlight efforts and projects of provincial government for welfare of people.

He also informed participants about steps being taken to ensure transparency and discipline in working of information department.

Meeting also discussed various proposals for projection of provincial government and setting up of a desk of information department in provincial assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman stressed to give proper coverage to provincial assembly and its associated committees. He also assured provision of funds and resolution of problems being faced by employees.