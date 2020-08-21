PA passes five bills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh passed five bills including Sindh Trust bill here on Friday.

The session started with recitation from holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari.

Earlier, MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman on the floor of the house said that he wanted to speak about Keamari and he should be allowed to speak on that. On the occasion, the Deputy Speaker said that he would be allowed to speak on the matter later. MPA Mohammed Hussain said that they should be given chance to speak on the division of Karachi.

Later, PTI and MQM members walked out of the house and after sometime they returned back to their seats.