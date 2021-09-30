PA passes LRRA amendment, commission for illegal housing schemes bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed the Lahore Ring Road Authority amendment bill 2021 and bill for formation of the commission to regularize illegal housing schemes with majority.

The bills were passed during the ongoing session of the Punjab Assembly which started one and a half hour late from its scheduled time under the chair of Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

On Wednesday, the bills were adjourned on the reservations of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and were presented again today.

Speaking on point of order, PML-N member of the assembly Malik Arshad criticized MDCAT and NLE exams saying that the examination method had disappointed the students as millions of rupees were collected in the form of fees from the applicants but no proper facilities were given at the examination centres.

PPP's Usman Makhdoom said that medical students were protesting on the roads against the NLE test.

"We want the doctors to serve people at the hospitals rather protesting on roads", he added.

Speaking on point of order, PML-N member Sheikh Alla-ud-din questioned that why the government was allowing construction of buildings higher that permitted 350 feet.

Provincial Minister for Law Raja Muhammad Basharat while replying said there was no reality in news regarding permission of construction of higher buildings than allowed height. If there was any reality, the member of the house should identify any of such construction.

During the session, call attention notices, resolutions and adjournment motions were presented on which the provincial law minister apprised the house on the progress.

Some of the resolutions were adjourned due to the absence of the relevant ministers.

On the completion of the session's agenda items, Penal of Chairman Mian Shafee Muhammad adjourned the session till Friday 9 am.