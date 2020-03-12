PA passes MTI Reforms Bill

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Wednesday passed Punjab Medical and Teaching Institute Reforms Bill 2019 during its current session.

The Punjan Assembly's session started one hour and 40 minutes behind its schedule with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the session, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat tabled Punjab Medical and Teaching Institute Reforms Bill 2019 which was approved by majority.

As per the bill, boards would be formed to run administrative and financial affairs of government hospitals, whereas the chairman of the board of any government hospital would have the authority to hire hospital's dean, director hospital, director nursing and finance for three years.

The board could also hire Professor surgeon doctors and paramedics, while it can also make decisions about fees of various healthcare facilities in government hospitals to run administrative affairs.

The board would be consisted of Health Minister as Chairperson, Addl. Chief Secretary as vice chairman and five other members.

Earlier, the opposition members staged protest over this bill and presented 16 amendments in this regard.

PML-N MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique commenting on this bill said that doctors, paramedics and nurses were protesting against medical teaching institute bill so the government should take all stakeholders on board, adding that health sector was also affected by inflation. He said that no one supported the strikes but the issues should be resolved by the government.

He said that recommendations of medical officers and young doctors should be taken on MTI bill, adding that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar should take this house on board regarding medical teaching institute bill.

Raja Basharat responded that bill was presented after considering the recommendations of standing committees, adding that four meetings were held to make consultations with all stakeholders after which the government introduced amendments in this bill. He clarified that government would provide funds to the hospitals as per routine and this bill would only help in evaluating the performance of doctors.

It was the previous government which ruined the careers of doctors as no recruitment was made through Punjab Public Service Commission but the present government of PTI appointed 1150 doctors through PPSC by ensuring merit and transparency, Raja Basharat said and added that the bill would protect the doctors as it guaranteed job security and other privileges.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi paid tribute to services of Pakistan Air Force's Wing Commander Noman Akram, who embraced martyrdom as a result of PAF fighter jet crash in the Federal capital during the rehearsal of March 23 annual parade and said that whole Pakistan Army had rendered great sacrifices to protect the motherland, adding that whole nation and this house were proud of them.

Later, Speaker adjourned the session till March 12 (Thursday) at 3 pm.