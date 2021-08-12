PA passes Namal University Mianwali Bill 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Thursday passed Namal University Mianwali Bill 2021 for conversion of Mianwali Namal Institute into Namal University Mianwali while Provincial Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill was also tabled in the house.

The Punjab Assembly session started three hours and 29 minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the session, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat presented Namal University Mianwali Bill 2021 which was passed by the house with majority while Provincial Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill was also presented which was forwarded to the committee concerned by the Speaker Punjab Assembly.

Responding to the question of a member Tahir Pervaiz, Punjab Minister for Agriculture Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that subsidy of rupees 5,000 per acre was given on cultivation of sunflower crop in the province, adding that subsidy of Rs 360 million was given for cultivation of sunflower at 63,000 acres during year 2018-19. Similarly, during fiscal year 2019-20, subsidy of Rs 325 million was given for the purpose, he added.

To another query, he said that Ayub Research Institute Faisalabad was not being privatized but being upgraded to improve its capacity.

Later, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till Friday (August 13) at 9:00 am.