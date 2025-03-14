PA passes Punjab Forensic Science Authority Bill 2025, two other bills

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Friday passed the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Bill 2025, the Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2025 and The Punjab Public Private Partnership Bill 2025.

The Punjab Assembly session started at 2:11pm behind the scheduled time of 2:00pm with Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in the chair. The proceedings started with the recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the

Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool.

The bills were presented by Minister Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman.

Later, on completion of the agenda, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar adjourned the session till sine die.