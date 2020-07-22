PA passes 'Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyaad-e-Islam Bill 2020'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed the Punjab Tahaffuz-e-Bunyaad-e-Islam (Protection of Islamic Foundations) Bill 2020 through majority vote to ensure prevention of publication of objectionable material in books in the province.

The Act restricts publication of photographs of suicide bombers, terrorist, and other nefarious persons besides any material against the spirit of islam. It ordains that blessed name of the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) shall be preceded by the title Khatam-un-Nabiyeen.

Earlier, the PA session started one hour 55 minutes behind its scheduled time of 2 p.m. with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair. The day's business was to take up questions relating to the Home department and Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat responded to the questions.

Speaker Punjab Assembly hailed the House for historic legislation which would prevent publication of any sacrilegious material about our Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) Khatam-un-Nabiyeen. He further assigned a responsibility to the committee of getting the act implemented in true letter and spirit. He said passage of the bill will prevent the path of blasphemy against holy persons from all religions.

Pervaiz Elahi acknowledged the role of Provincial Minister Mines and Minerals for tabling the Bill, besides admiring Law Minister Raja Basharat, treasury and opposition members in the passage of the bill.

The Chair urged the Federal government and the other provinces to follow suit and get the bill passed in the Center and other provinces as well.

The House also passed The Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies (Dissolution) (Amendment) Bill 2020 through a majority vote after the treasury was successful in completing the quorum despite the absence of the opposition. The opposition staged a walk-out against the passing of bill The Ravi Urban Development Authority Bill 2020 which was not part of day's agenda.

During the Question hour, PTI MPA Sadiqa Dad Khan raised the issue of beggary by youthful girls, adding that it was a matter of great concern that young girls were seen begging on the roads and traffic signals.

Responding to the query, Law Minister said these women were professional beggars, adding that the women were being provided financial assistance under the 'Ehsas Program'.

On completion of day's agenda, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till July 23 (Thursday) at 2 p.m.