PA passes resolution to increase electricity rates, local revenue from Koto hydropower project

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 08:25 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to increase the electricity rate and the share of revenue for the local population from the Koto Hydropower Project in Dir district
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution to increase the electricity rate and the share of revenue for the local population from the Koto Hydropower Project in Dir district.
The resolution was presented by government member Ubaid-ur-Rehman.
He stated that the Koto Hydropower Project in Dir, initiated at a cost of 14 billion rupees, has not been completed even after ten years.
Currently, the project is generating 41 megawatts of electricity, but PESCO is selling it to NEPRA at a rate of 8.24 rupees per unit, resulting in an annual revenue of 1.7 billion rupees. From this, only 170 million rupees equivalent to 10 percent is allocated to Dir district.
The resolution urged the provincial government to provide electricity to the residents of Dir at the same rate of 8.24 rupees per unit before supplying the remaining power to the national grid.
Additionally, it called for an increase in the electricity rate to 30 rupees per unit for NEPRA and a raise in the district’s revenue share from 10 percent to 20 percent.
Meanwhile, the House referred a call attention notice regarding the eligibility of employees from attached departments for 36 advertised PMS officer positions in the Civil Secretariat to the standing committee.
The notice was presented by MPA Abdul Salam during the assembly session.
He pointed out that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission had issued two advertisements. One announced 55 PMS officer positions for a population of over 40 million in the province, while the other reserved 36 positions.
Specifically for Civil Secretariat employees, excluding those from attached departments. Terming this exclusion unfair, he demanded that all employees be allowed to apply for these positions.
MPA Zar Alam raised another call attention notice regarding the long-abandoned Benazir Medical Complex in Risalpur and BHQ Baba Ji Kallay Kheshgi in PK-85, Nowshera district.
He stated that both buildings had remained deserted for nearly two decades, with no staff or maintenance, causing concern among the public.
Advisor on Health Ihtesham responded that the relevant District Health Officer (DHO) had been consulted and confirmed that these facilities were built in the 1990s when Nowshera was part of Peshawar district.
He assured that if the buildings had been officially transferred to the health department, they would be made functional soon.
