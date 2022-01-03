PA passes resolution to maintain centralized data of criminals of sexual harassment

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution of Pakistan Peoples' Party legislator Nighat Orakzai regarding maintenance of centralized data of criminals of kidnapping and sexual harassment of children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution of Pakistan Peoples' Party legislator Nighat Orakzai regarding maintenance of centralized data of criminals of kidnapping and sexual harassment of children.

In her resolution she said that there is no centralized data of the criminals involved in sexual harassment and kidnapping of children in the province to identify them in case of any incident, adding that the assembly should recommend the provincial government to have a database of such criminals.

Meanwhile Ikhtiar Wali Khan of PMLN moved a resolution in which he said that KP province was generating hydel power but still the people of the province were being charged with Fuel price Adjustment (FPA) surcharge in electricity bills which was illegal under 18th constitutional amendment.

The Assembly recommended the provincial assembly to request the Federal government to remove FPA surcharge in electricity bills and return or adjust the already collected money under this head.

Similarly, MPA Babar Saleem Swati moved a motion seeking service structure for employees of Local Government under Local Government Act 2013 to address uncertainty among the employees.

The House chaired by the Speaker Mushtaq Ghani passed all the three resolutions unanimously.