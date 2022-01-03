UrduPoint.com

PA Passes Resolution To Maintain Centralized Data Of Criminals Of Sexual Harassment

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 07:27 PM

PA passes resolution to maintain centralized data of criminals of sexual harassment

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution of Pakistan Peoples' Party legislator Nighat Orakzai regarding maintenance of centralized data of criminals of kidnapping and sexual harassment of children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Monday unanimously passed a resolution of Pakistan Peoples' Party legislator Nighat Orakzai regarding maintenance of centralized data of criminals of kidnapping and sexual harassment of children.

In her resolution she said that there is no centralized data of the criminals involved in sexual harassment and kidnapping of children in the province to identify them in case of any incident, adding that the assembly should recommend the provincial government to have a database of such criminals.

Meanwhile Ikhtiar Wali Khan of PMLN moved a resolution in which he said that KP province was generating hydel power but still the people of the province were being charged with Fuel price Adjustment (FPA) surcharge in electricity bills which was illegal under 18th constitutional amendment.

The Assembly recommended the provincial assembly to request the Federal government to remove FPA surcharge in electricity bills and return or adjust the already collected money under this head.

Similarly, MPA Babar Saleem Swati moved a motion seeking service structure for employees of Local Government under Local Government Act 2013 to address uncertainty among the employees.

The House chaired by the Speaker Mushtaq Ghani passed all the three resolutions unanimously.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kidnapping Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Price Money Criminals All Government

Recent Stories

Hasaan Khawar regrets Murtaza Wahab statement abou ..

Hasaan Khawar regrets Murtaza Wahab statement about national health card

2 minutes ago
 Upgraded Hazara express train service kicks off se ..

Upgraded Hazara express train service kicks off service

2 minutes ago
 PDMA Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa delegation visits PDMA Sin ..

PDMA Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa delegation visits PDMA Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Kuwaiti Candidate Elected New Secretary General of ..

Kuwaiti Candidate Elected New Secretary General of OPEC - Source

2 minutes ago
 Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani calls on CM Murad

Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani calls on CM Murad

2 minutes ago
 MoHR holds sensitization workshop for journalists ..

MoHR holds sensitization workshop for journalists on Gender Sensitive Reporting

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.