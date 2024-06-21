PA Passes Resolution To Pay Tribute To Shaheed Benazir Bhutto On 71st Birthday
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to pay rich tribute to Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on the occasion of her 71st birthday.
The resolution was presented by People's Party Sindh President MPA Nisar Ahmad Khuhro.
Sindh Assembly session started with Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah in the chair.
People's Party Sindh President MPA Nisar Khuhro sought permission from the Speaker to present the resolution; after permission, he presented the resolution, which was unanimously passed by the House.
The resolution said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a champion of democracy who inspired generations with her courage, vision, and unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan, and as the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan, she brought the country peace, progress, and development. Her leadership includes improving education, health, and empowering women.
According to the resolution, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto promoted tolerance, dialogue, and peace and made efforts to rid the nation of the scourge of terrorism, and her mission was to establish a democratic system and an egalitarian society.
Democracy is established in the country due to her martyrdom and her sacrifices.
This House, on the occasion of the of the 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, reiterates its commitment to carry forward her vision for a progressive and prosperous Pakistan as her legacy lives under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is continuing her mission.
Speaking on the resolution, Nisar Khuhro said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a great leader who gave her life for the country; she went into jails and faced hardships like his father when she was in Sukkur Jail. At that time, Fazil Rahu sent snow to Shaheed Bibi because of the heat, but she refused to get the snow. She said we have the courage to bear the heat.
Recent Stories
Armenia recognizes state of Palestine
Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to ..
Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro
Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..
Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..
PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today
Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024
PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif
Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA removes illegal structure2 seconds ago
-
KP Governor visits APP head office, gets briefing on news operations5 seconds ago
-
Transport owners fined for overcharging8 seconds ago
-
Rainwater removed from city area11 seconds ago
-
455 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive to attend Ranjit Singh's anniversary10 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrested 14,938 electricity thieves this year20 minutes ago
-
.30 minutes ago
-
Land acquisition for M-6 ready for possession: Official handout50 minutes ago
-
Son murders mother, 3 sisters in Kabirwala1 hour ago
-
Cross-party consensus backs CPEC, stronger China ties as Pakistan hosts first JCM1 hour ago
-
Four drug peddlers netted, 3000 grams charras recovered1 hour ago
-
Sikh pilgrims from India arrive1 hour ago