PA Passes Resolution To Pay Tribute To Shaheed Benazir Bhutto On 71st Birthday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to pay rich tribute to Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on the occasion of her 71st birthday. 

The resolution was presented by People's Party Sindh President MPA Nisar Ahmad Khuhro

Sindh Assembly session started with Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah in the chair.

People's Party Sindh President MPA Nisar Khuhro sought permission from the Speaker to present the resolution; after permission, he presented the resolution, which was unanimously passed by the House. 

The resolution said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a champion of democracy who inspired generations with her courage, vision, and unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan, and as the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan, she brought the country peace, progress, and development. Her leadership includes improving education, health, and empowering women

According to the resolution, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto promoted tolerance, dialogue, and peace and made efforts to rid the nation of the scourge of terrorism, and her mission was to establish a democratic system and an egalitarian society.

Democracy is established in the country due to her martyrdom and her sacrifices. 

This House, on the occasion of the of the 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto, reiterates its commitment to carry forward her vision for a progressive and prosperous Pakistan as her legacy lives under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is continuing her mission.

Speaking on the resolution, Nisar Khuhro said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was a great leader who gave her life for the country; she went into jails and faced hardships like his father when she was in Sukkur Jail. At that time, Fazil Rahu sent snow to Shaheed Bibi because of the heat, but she refused to get the snow. She said we have the courage to bear the heat.

