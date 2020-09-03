UrduPoint.com
PA Passes Six Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed Times Institute Multan 2020 Bill.

The bill was passed during the current session of Punjab Assembly which started with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

The bill was presented after completion of question answer session regarding Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Department.

After passing the Times Institute Bill 2020, Times Institute Multan has become a charter university so it can now award degrees.

The Punjab Assembly also passed other five draft bills included Evacuee Trust Punjab Amendment Bill 2020, Auqaf Punjab 2020, Cooperative Societies Amendment Bill 2020, Protective Areas Punjab Amendment 2020 and Women Protection Authority Punjab 2020 Amendment Bill.

However, other bills including Civil Servants Punjab 2020, Prisoners Probation 2020 Amendment Bill and Payroll Punjab 2020 were also presented during the session.

On completion of the agenda, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till September 3 (Thursday) at 2:00 pm.

