PA passes three bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed three bills - Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Bill 2021, Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Amendment Bill 2021 and Times Institute Multan Bill 2021.

During the current session of Punjab Assembly, which started about one hour behind its schedule time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair, PML-Q MPA Khadija Umer presented Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Bill 2021 which was passed by the House with majority.

Punjab Transparency and Right to Information Amendment Bill 2021, presented by MPA Mian Shafique, and Times Institute Multan Bill 2021 were also unanimously passed by the House.

As per Punjab Emergency Service Amendment Bill 2021, the PES has been made an autonomous body while the emergency officers could be appointed at divisions and district level. All the promotions have been conditioned with performance, whereas promotion course and physical fitness were made compulsory for promotion into next grade.

However, the Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution pertaining to provision of free education to children from age of 5 to 16 years.

Later on completion of agenda, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till March 5 (Friday) at 9:00 am.