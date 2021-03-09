PA passes three bills

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed three bills unanimously during its current session.

Bahawalpur Metropolitan University Bill 2021 presented by PTI MPA Muhammad Afzal, Superior College Lahore Amendment Bill 2021 presented by PML-Q MPA Khadija Umer and University of Chenab Bill 2021 presented by PTI MPA Sabrina Javed were unanimously passed by the current session which started one hour and 50 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

Addressing the session, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat referring the protest of employees of Health Facilities Management Company (HFMC) Punjab at The Mall said the PTI government was now redressing the grievances of the employees created by the previous government.

He said that better solutions would be worked out by removing the legal loopholes in the problems of the employees, adding that HFMC employees' salaries had not exceeded Rs 20,000 for last 16 years.

Responding about Faisalabad district commissioner's appearance before the House, Raja Basharat said that the land requirements for Rescue 1122 Service in Faisalabad would be fulfilled and the land required by Rescue 1122 to discharge duties would also got approved by the Revenue department Punjab.

Addressing the House about provision of medicines to cancer patients, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that he discussed with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in this regard and she assured him about resolution of this issue within next three to four days.

Later, on completion of agenda, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till indefinite period.

