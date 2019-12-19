PA passes three bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Assembly (PA) on Wednesday passed Local Government Amendment, Rural Punchayat Neighbourhood Council and Probation & Payroll Service bills during its current session.

Punjab Assembly's session started one hour and 6 minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the session, the government rejected the recommendations of opposition on which the opposition members walked out.

Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentry Affairs Raja Basharat answered the questions related to S&GAD department.

Adressing on floor of the house, PML-N member Awais Laghari said that discussions should be carried out in this house regarding legislation on South Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces as the PML-N had submitted bills in National Assembly to make South Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces which should be passed.

However, Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on completion of agenda adjourned the session till December 19 (tomorrow) at 3 pm.