PA Passes Three Resolutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:11 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed three resolutions while three others were rejected by the House.

During the session which started one hour and 50 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair, three resolutions including restoration of NADRA office in Shahdara and rehabilitation work of roads were approved, while three resolutions, presented by MPAs Mehwish Sultana, Tahir Pervaiz and Uzma Kardad were rejected by the house.

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Leghari responded to the questions regarding Irrigation department.

During question answer session, PML-N MPA Samiullah pointed out about the police raid at the house of PML-N MPA Khalid Butt in Gujranwala and criticized the performance of anti-corruption department. He said that the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC-1) was yet to be appointed as more than two years had passed.

Responding to the question about PAC-1, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said the government could not appoint those people as chairman PAC-1 who were facing corruption allegations in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) or the NAB was conducting inquiries against them.

He said that if PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif could resign from PAC in National Assembly then why not Hamza Shahbaz could leave the PAC in Punjab Assembly. Raja Basharat said the government would continue its efforts to eradicate corruption and corrupt elements from the society.

The Law Minister, responding to another question said the government had not fixed the prices of wheat, adding that present government would not leave any stone unturned in provision of reasonable wheat price to the farmers. The Punjab Assembly's resolution regarding wheat price would be tabled in Punjab's Cabinet meeting to make a suitable decision pertaining to this matter.

Later, on completion of agenda, Panel of Chairman Mian Shafi adjourned the session till indefinite period.

