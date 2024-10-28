PA pays rich tributes to Pakistan armed forces

The Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to pay rich tributes to the Pakistan armed forces for their services towards the stability of the country besides the countless sacrifices during fight against terrorism and extremism

Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman moved the resolution, stating that the armed forces have won the hearts of the nation by successfully fighting against terrorists.

The Punjab Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, started with the delay of 3 hours 26 minutes.

The resolution stated that the PA House wholeheartedly appreciates the efforts by the security forces for taking significant measures to establish peace, eliminate the hawala business, and eradicate smuggling and terrorism. The armed forces are safeguarding not only the territorial but also the ideological boundaries of the motherland, it added. The resolution was adopted by the treasury and opposition benches unanimously.

The session also included a general discussion on the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bachar noted that the province's non-development budget comprises Rs. 2,633 billion out of which only Rs.525 billion has been spent so far. He expressed concern for releasing only Rs 124 billion out of total 842 billion for the development projects. The Opposition Leader demanded the government to facilitate the wheat farmers regarding supply of seeds.

During the session, opposition member Nadia Khar informed the House about her arrest.

In response, PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condemned the arrest, affirming he would not allow violations of rules. He stated that peaceful protests are a constitutional right, but any disruption from outside provinces would prompt action. The Speaker assured that if the police acted against peaceful protesters, he would take action while also stating that police have the right to act if violence occurs during protests.

The session was adjourned till Tuesday 11.00am.