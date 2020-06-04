UrduPoint.com
PA Pays Tributes To Late Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch

The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the late Minister Haji Ghulam Murtaza Baloch for his services to the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday paid rich tributes to the late Minister Haji Ghulam Murtaza Baloch for his services to the people.

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the floor of the house moved a resolution to pay tributes to his cabinet member late Baloch. The resolution reads, 'This house is saddened by the sad demise of its member Haji Ghulam Murtaza Baloch due to the coronavirus. The services of Haji Ghulam Murtaza Baloch for his constituents as a member of the provincial assembly of Sindh and as a Minister of the provincial cabinet shall never be forgotten.

The assembly condoles with the family. The leadership and workers of the PPP and the people of the Haji Ghulam Murtaza's constituency on the sad and sudden demise pray to Allah Almighty to grant him the highest place in the Jannatul Firdous.' Speaking on the floor of the house, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, expressed his reservation over summoning the assembly session despite the death of MPA and Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch.

Earlier, the session of the provincial assembly started with recitation from Holy Quran andNaat Shairf with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

