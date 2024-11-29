PA, PITB Sign Agreement For Implementation Of HRMIS
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 07:03 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) An agreement was signed between the Punjab Assembly and the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for implementation of a modern Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for the assembly employees.
Under this agreement, revolutionary changes will be brought in transparency, efficiency, and administrative matters in the assembly.
Secretary General Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amir Habib and Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board signed the agreement. The former said on the occasion the use of modern technology would significantly improve delivery of assembly services. He added that the HRMIS system would automate employee data, attendance, and inventory systems, which would modernise the day-to-day affairs of the assembly.
Additional Director General PITB said that the system would make the leave, pension, and promotion of employees fast and transparent.
