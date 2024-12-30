PA Refers PTI Govt's Mini Hydropower Projects To Standing Committee For Inquiry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly (PA) on Monday referred an inquiry into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s flagship initiative of mini hydropower projects to the Standing Committee.
The assembly session, held under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, saw intense debate over the issue during the question hour.
JUI-F member Rehana Ismail raised concerns, questioning the operational status of 316 mini dams reportedly completed during the PTI tenure.
She stated that while 356 dams were claimed to have been constructed, they were actually mini micro-hydropower projects.
Minister for Law Aftab Alam responded, clarifying that Phase 1 included 316 projects producing 28.9 MW of electricity, while Phase 2 consisted of 142 projects generating 27 MW.
The projects, he added, were completed, handed over, and benefitting local populations with a combined output of around 60 MW.
The Minister further detailed that additional projects ranging from 80 to 300 MW were either under construction or planned.
He also mentioned the transmission line being laid from Matiltan to Chakdara under the Chief Minister’s vision, aiming to utilize Malakand and Hazara divisions’ power generation capacity for the province.
However, he criticized the Federal government for not timely compensating the province for electricity taken.
Rehana Ismail countered the minister’s claims, pointing out discrepancies in project numbers and functionality.
She alleged that projects 282 and 286 in Dir do not exist, while project 305 was non-functional. Calling the provided information misleading, she demanded the matter be referred to the Standing Committee for accurate investigation.
PTI member Taj Muhammad Tarand defended the initiative, emphasizing its benefits for local populations in Malakand and Hazara. However, he questioned why some Hazara projects under Phase 2 were dropped before tendering.
MPA Ibrahim Khan demanded an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities by PEDO in electricity management.
JUI-F member Adnan Khan proposed including opposition members in the committee for transparency and holding responsible individuals accountable.
Speaker Babar Saleem Swati approved the referral of the matter to the Standing Committee, also directing the Auditor General to provide a detailed audit report on the projects.
APP/adi
