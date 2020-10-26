PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Monday referred a call attention notice regarding reconstruction of demolished shops and markets in South Waziristan (SW) under Small Medium Entrepreneur Development Authority (SMEDA) to its committee for consideration.

MMA legislator Hafiz Hassamud Din on a call attention notice diverted the attention of the house and department of Rehabilitation and Reconstruction regarding the demolished shops and markets in South Waziristan.

He demanded of the authorities concerned to remove hurdles during process of the applications so that the reconstruction of shops could be carried out at the earliest.