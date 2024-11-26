PA Resolution Condemns Attack On Security Personnel
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 07:42 PM
A resolution condemning the incident of crushing rangers personnel by PTI supporters under a vehicle has been submitted to the Punjab Assembly by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A resolution condemning the incident of crushing rangers personnel by PTI supporters under a vehicle has been submitted to the Punjab Assembly by PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt.
The resolution states that this house strongly condemns the act of crushing three rangers and a police officer under a vehicle on Srinagar Highway by miscreants.
It said that the "extremist organisation" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) orchestrated a calculated attack against the federation. The resolution adds that extremist groups targeted security forces and damaged more than 20 police vehicles.
The resolution demands the Federal government to take strict action against these extremists and ensure the safety and protection of citizens' lives and property.
