UrduPoint.com

PA Secretariat Issues Order To Withdraw Powers Delegated To Dost Muhammad Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 12:20 AM

PA secretariat issues order to withdraw powers delegated to Dost Muhammad Mazari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly session will be held on April 16 (Saturday) at 11:30 am.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the Punjab Assembly Secretariat, in detail, reviewed the fake order issued yesterday with the signature of Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari to summon the assembly session on April 6 at 7:30 pm.

After its detailed review the Secretariat came to conclusion that no diary number is mentioned on the order which is very essential for any such important document.

This order is not drafted by the Punjab Assembly's legislation wing. Moreover, this order is not prepared by the Assembly Secretariat nor issued by it.

Under such circumstances it has been decided that delegated powers to the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari should be withdrawn under rule 25.

Later, the Assembly Secretariat issued an order to withdraw the powers earlier delegated to the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker under the rule 25.

Related Topics

Assembly April Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as di ..

Ejaz Chaudhry terms dissident members of PTI as dishonest

30 minutes ago
 UN Relief Chief Heads to Ukraine to Discuss Additi ..

UN Relief Chief Heads to Ukraine to Discuss Additional $50Mln in Aid - Spokesper ..

30 minutes ago
 European Space Agency Chief Says Ukraine Submitted ..

European Space Agency Chief Says Ukraine Submitted Letter Seeking Membership

30 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib declares fair elections as solution ..

Farrukh Habib declares fair elections as solution of political situation

30 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Bans Single-Use Plastic Bags Starting Ju ..

Abu Dhabi Bans Single-Use Plastic Bags Starting June - Environment Agency

33 minutes ago
 25 professional beggars held

25 professional beggars held

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.