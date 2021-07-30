(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday adjourned the session till August 2 (Monday) without any proceedings for not producing MPA Nazir Chohan by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Punjab Assembly session started two hours and 16 minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the session, the Speaker expressed displeasure for not producing MPA Nazir Chohan by the FIA despite issuance of his production orders and said that the session was being adjourned till August 2 at 2:00 pm as the production orders of MPA Nazir Chohan were not implemented.

Speaker Pervez Elahi did not take up any agenda item including bills.