UrduPoint.com

PA Session Adjourned As FIA Didn't Produce Nazir Chohan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 10:16 PM

PA session adjourned as FIA didn't produce Nazir Chohan

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday adjourned the session till August 2 (Monday) without any proceedings for not producing MPA Nazir Chohan by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday adjourned the session till August 2 (Monday) without any proceedings for not producing MPA Nazir Chohan by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Punjab Assembly session started two hours and 16 minutes behind its schedule time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

During the session, the Speaker expressed displeasure for not producing MPA Nazir Chohan by the FIA despite issuance of his production orders and said that the session was being adjourned till August 2 at 2:00 pm as the production orders of MPA Nazir Chohan were not implemented.

Speaker Pervez Elahi did not take up any agenda item including bills.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Federal Investigation Agency August Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Monitoring, surveillance of anti-dengue activities ..

Monitoring, surveillance of anti-dengue activities to be enhanced: Health Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 WAPDA comes under fire in KP PA over load shedding ..

WAPDA comes under fire in KP PA over load shedding

4 minutes ago
 Court sends 3 private electricians to jail on judi ..

Court sends 3 private electricians to jail on judicial remand in PMT blast case

13 minutes ago
 Govt seeks Pak Army, Navy's support to cope with e ..

Govt seeks Pak Army, Navy's support to cope with expected floods in Korang, Soha ..

13 minutes ago
 UN Refugee Agency Stresses Vulnerability of People ..

UN Refugee Agency Stresses Vulnerability of People Migrating Through Sahel

13 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy Points to OPCW Staying Silent Over D ..

Russian Envoy Points to OPCW Staying Silent Over Date Errors in Draft Report on ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.