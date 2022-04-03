PA session adjourned till April 6

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Punjab Assembly (PA) session was adjourned till Wednesday, April 6, on Sunday without conducting voting to elect the new leader of the house.

The provincial assembly was to vote on Sunday to elect the new leader of the house, with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz as candidates for the slot.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi is being supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs, while Hamza Shehbaz is being supported by the opposition parties.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari presided over the session, which lasted only for around six minutes.