PA session continues debate on budget

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh Assembly Monday also continued its debate on the budget for the next financial on the floor of the house.

Some members of the provincial assembly also joined the session on video link and took part in the debate.

The opposition parties in the provincial assembly raised questioned against the budget and performance of the provincial government.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from the verses of holy Quran and NaatSharif.