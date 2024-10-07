PA session convened on Oct 11

Open Menu

Published October 07, 2024

The session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) has been convened on October 11, Friday at 2 pm on the requisition of the opposition

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has called the session.

In the Punjab Assembly session, there will be a general discussion on inflation and law and order situation.

