PA Session Convened On Oct 11
Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The session of the Punjab Assembly (PA) has been convened on October 11, Friday at 2 pm on the requisition of the opposition.
Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has called the session.
According to a statement issued here Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan will preside over the session.
In the Punjab Assembly session, there will be a general discussion on inflation and law and order situation.
