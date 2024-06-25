Open Menu

PA Session Discusses Budget Proposals For FY 2024-25

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

PA session discusses budget proposals for FY 2024-25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh continued the discussion on budget proposals for the fiscal yearl 2024-25 in its session on Tuesday.

The Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to treasury and opposition benches took part in the discussion and gave their suggestions for various departments.

Earlier, the session commenced with recitation from verses of Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah in the Chair.

