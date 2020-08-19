PA session meets on Aug 21

UrduPoint.com
Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:06 PM

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh has been summoned to meet on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Provincial Assembly of Sindh has been summoned to meet on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building.

According to a communique here, the Acting Governor of Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani in exercise of powers conferred upon him under clause (a) of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 and other provisions has summoned the session on the aforesaid date.

More Stories From Pakistan

