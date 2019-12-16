PA session on Dec 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned session of the Punjab Assembly here on December 18 (Wednesday) at 3:00 pm.

According to Gazette notification issued here by the Assembly Secretariat on Monday, it would be17th session of 17th Punjab Assembly during which multiple ordinances will be taken up for legislation.

Some new bills will also be handed over to the standing committees.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was expected to chair the session.