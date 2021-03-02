PA session postponed due to rumpus till Wednesday

A session of the Sindh Assembly was postponed owing to rumpus on the floor of the august house here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A session of the Sindh Assembly was postponed owing to rumpus on the floor of the august house here on Tuesday.

The commotion was witnessed in the assembly when three Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers entered into the assembly floor.

Few members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) belonging to treasury and opposition benches came close to them ( the Three PTI lawmakers) and started misbehaving which caused rumpus.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

Questions and answers session on Auqaf, Zakat and Usher was also held on the occasion.