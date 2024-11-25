Open Menu

PA Session Postpones For Another Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was postponed for one week, a press release said here Monday.

It said the provincial assembly session has been postponed for another week. The session will not meet on 2nd December, Monday.

