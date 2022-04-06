UrduPoint.com

PA Session Summoned For CM Election Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 06, 2022 | 11:50 AM

PA session summoned for CM election today

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while Mian Hamza Shahbaz is the candidate of PML-N and allied parties for the post.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2022) Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari has summoned Punjab Assembly session at 7:30 this evening.

In this special session, the voting process for election of new Chief Minister would be held.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while Mian Hamza Shahbaz is the candidate of PML-N and allied parties for the post.

PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Chaudhry Moonis Elahi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Lahore on Tuesday.

Overall political situation of the country was discussed in the meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan was at the crossroads and those who remained loyal and committed to their ideology would be remembered in history.

Addressing the PTI Members of Provincial Assembly in Lahore, Imran Khan said the current political situation was the result of a foreign conspiracy hatched against the elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in collaboration with the opposition parties.

The Prime Minister, however, appreciated the PTI’s parliamentarians, who remained steadfast despite lucrative offers by the opposition leaders.

He also paid tributes to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for working with honesty and dedication to serve the people for three and a half years.

The Prime Minister said party tickets for next elections would be awarded to loyal party workers.

Imran Khan assured his full support to Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as PTI’s candidate for Punjab Chief Minister, who, he hoped, would win the election.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Moonis Elahi Provincial Assembly Post Government Punjab Assembly Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja congratulates Australia and Pakistan cr ..

Ramiz Raja congratulates Australia and Pakistan cricket teams

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr ..

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

11 hours ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

11 hours ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.