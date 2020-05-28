PA session to be held with skeleton staff

A session of the Sindh Assembly will be held on June 03 with minimum staff of the provincial assembly in view of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A session of the Sindh Assembly will be held on June 03 with minimum staff of the provincial assembly in view of coronavirus.

The decision pertaining to the minimum staff in the session has been made as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

PA's Senior Special Secretary, Special Secretary, Additional Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, Assistant Secretaries and Heads of other sections have been directed to be present with minimum staff.