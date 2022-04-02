UrduPoint.com

PA Sessions Begin Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2022 | 12:13 PM

The session has been called to elect a new Chief Minister, after resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- April 1st, 2022) The Punjab Assembly session began in Lahore today (Saturday).

The session has been called to elect a new Chief Minister, after resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Provincial Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, in a statement, said the candidates will submit nomination papers today, while voting for election of the Chief Minister is likely to be held tomorrow or on Monday.

