PA Sessions Begin Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 02, 2022 | 12:13 PM
The session has been called to elect a new Chief Minister, after resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- April 1st, 2022) The Punjab Assembly session began in Lahore today (Saturday).
The session has been called to elect a new Chief Minister, after resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar.
Meanwhile, Secretary of the Provincial Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, in a statement, said the candidates will submit nomination papers today, while voting for election of the Chief Minister is likely to be held tomorrow or on Monday.