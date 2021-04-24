PA Speaker asks chairmen standing committees to hold regular meetings

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday directed the chairmen of all the standing committees to hold regular meetings of the committees warning that the chairman of the committee would be removed on showing lethargy.

Presiding over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly proceedings, the speaker said that action would be taken against those who did not take the proceedings of the Assembly seriously under the rules and regulations.

The Speaker commended the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Chief Secretary for initiating an inquiry against the concerned secretaries for not taking the proceedings of the Assembly seriously.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said that a private member's day meeting would be held every Thursday for which the opposition thanked the speaker.

Later responding to a motion for adjournment by provincial assembly member Ikhtiar Wali, provincial Minister Timur Saleem Jhagra said the decision to close educational institutions was due to a sharp rise in corona virus cases.

The health minister said that five to 60 million children were studying in educational institutions across the country, which constitutes about 25 per cent of the total population, adding, "We have to abide by the decisions of the NCOC so that corona can be controlled.

If the corona infection goes out of control, we may fall short of oxygen," he warned.

MPA Inayatullah on a call attention notice said that the government has changed the rules of 2015 regarding forced retirement and benefits of Levis personnel, which is affecting thousands of Levis personnel.

The provincial minister Akbar Ayub said that the chief minister has formed a committee of the Home Department to solve the problems of Levis personnel.

Meanwhile the House passed two resolution unanimously including one moved by MPA Babar Saleem Swati and Sardar Yousuf regarding payment of financial assistance for damage crops and houses during the recent severe hailstorm and rains in most parts of Mansehra.

The other resolution was moved by PPP MPA Ahmed Karim Kundi regarding activation of Dera Ismail Khan Airport and issuance of scheduled flights.

The House also passed a resolution moved by Sahibzada Nisar for forcible dismissal of Levis personnel and restoration of 2015 Rules, and for reinstatement of dismissed personnel.

Later, Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani adjourned the sitting till 2 pm on Monday, April 26.