PA Speaker assures to resolve tourism industry issues at provincial level

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Friday said the problems being faced by tourism industry due to COVID-19 pandemic would be resolved soon.

Talking to a delegations of Naran Tourism Promotion Association and Hotel Owner' Association who called on him here at his office, he assured to take up the issues of tourism industry with Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan as well as with the Federal government.

He said promotion of tourism industry is top priority of the government and measures are being taken to resolve the issues in tourism sector.

Earlier, the delegations informed the speaker about the problem being faced by tourism sector. They said that due to ban on tourists arrival coupled with lockdown have left several people jobless in tourists' areas.

They urged the government to give tax exemption to hotels and also resolve issue of internet in Naran.

They complained delay on main highway by Nation Highways Authority and Kaghan Development Authority while also pointed out difficulties for tourists at Babusar top point. The delegations also expressed apprehension about unscheduled loadshedding in the areas.