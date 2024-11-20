PA Speaker Chairs Meeting Of Standing Committee On Law Reforms
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the Standing Committee on Law Reforms and Delegated Legislation, chaired by Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, was held in the Punjab Assembly, here on Wednesday.
Discussions focused on police accountability, oversight mechanisms and modernizing the legislative process.
The committee members unanimously expressed concern over the non-establishment of Public Safety and Complaints Commissions at the provincial and district levels. These commissions are a legal requirement under the Police Order 2002, yet 22 years have passed without implementation. The commissions are crucial for curbing police corruption, ensuring transparency, and protecting citizens' rights.
The committee advised the government to establish a Provincial Public Safety and Complaints Commission within two weeks. The government assured the committee that amendments would be introduced in the Police Order 2002 to resolve obstacles in forming district-level commissions.
On this occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan stated, "In a democracy, elected representatives and ministers are accountable to the public, not departmental secretaries.
Ministers must have full authority to effectively oversee their departments. The Assembly is committed to empowering elected representatives through reforms."
He stressed that establishment of Public Safety and Complaints Commissions was not only a legal obligation but also a democratic necessity to ensure transparency and restore public confidence in law enforcement agencies.
A sub-committee, headed by MPA Amjad Ali Javed, was also formed during the meeting. This sub-committee will oversee the establishment of the provincial commission and identify barriers hindering the activation of district commissions.
The committee members reiterated that in a democracy, public representatives, especially ministers, are directly accountable to the people and must have complete authority over their respective departments. The meeting was attended by legal experts, policymakers, and observers.
Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan appreciated the role of diverse opinions in shaping governance reforms.
During the session, the Speaker reiterated the Assembly's commitment to reforms, highlighting the importance of police accountability and legislative improvements.
