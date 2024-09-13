LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Friday a tragic incident occurred at the National Assembly the other day which caused concerns among all including himself. He said the sanctity of Parliament must never be violated, and caution should be exercised in future.

Addressing a press conference at the Punjab Assembly, he said that deterioration of things would create further problems. He said if all parties did not play their role, the situation would result in greater tragedies. He recalled that private individuals were also brought in to the Punjab Assembly in the past also, and even an assassination attempt on the former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly was made.

The speaker said that from Nawaz Sharif to his close associates, everyone was imprisoned in the past. Today, the founding leader of PTI was facing charges related to May 9 incidents and corruption cases. He said that millions of cases were pending in the higher judiciary, which necessitated an increase in the number of judges.

The speaker questioned as to why the arrest of members from the assembly was being termed an attack on Parliament, while attacks on the constitution were being met with an apologetic stance.

Malik Ahmad Khan said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur made inappropriate statements at a rally. Perhaps, he was not in his senses. He said the National Assembly speaker had formed a committee to oversee all matters of the National Assembly. This is a positive step, he added.

The PA speaker said the involvement of public representatives in the budget process was essential. When Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was the speaker, even the PML-N members were suspended for 15 days, which left the Constituencies without their representatives. He said the purpose of Parliament and assemblies was to pass laws and budgets to solve public issues and ensure that the rights of 250 million people are upheld.