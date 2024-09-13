PA Speaker Concerned At Violation Of Parliament's Sanctity
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Punjab Assembly Speaker Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said on Friday a tragic incident occurred at the National Assembly the other day which caused concerns among all including himself. He said the sanctity of Parliament must never be violated, and caution should be exercised in future.
Addressing a press conference at the Punjab Assembly, he said that deterioration of things would create further problems. He said if all parties did not play their role, the situation would result in greater tragedies. He recalled that private individuals were also brought in to the Punjab Assembly in the past also, and even an assassination attempt on the former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly was made.
The speaker said that from Nawaz Sharif to his close associates, everyone was imprisoned in the past. Today, the founding leader of PTI was facing charges related to May 9 incidents and corruption cases. He said that millions of cases were pending in the higher judiciary, which necessitated an increase in the number of judges.
The speaker questioned as to why the arrest of members from the assembly was being termed an attack on Parliament, while attacks on the constitution were being met with an apologetic stance.
Malik Ahmad Khan said Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur made inappropriate statements at a rally. Perhaps, he was not in his senses. He said the National Assembly speaker had formed a committee to oversee all matters of the National Assembly. This is a positive step, he added.
The PA speaker said the involvement of public representatives in the budget process was essential. When Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was the speaker, even the PML-N members were suspended for 15 days, which left the Constituencies without their representatives. He said the purpose of Parliament and assemblies was to pass laws and budgets to solve public issues and ensure that the rights of 250 million people are upheld.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special campaign seizes thousands of illegal firearms this year2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits polio vaccination centers to review ongoing polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to strengthen ties with European Union: Ayaz2 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab for increasing security at border checkpoints, sensitive installations2 minutes ago
-
Accused harassing young girl through social media arrested12 minutes ago
-
Korean language classes started at Vocational Training Centre Jehangira12 minutes ago
-
Governor receives letter of thanks from leader of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of district steering committee for Education12 minutes ago
-
CM Murad, UNRC discuss ongoing, future support to meet climate change challenges12 minutes ago
-
Arsenio Dominguez visits different institutions of MoMA, planted Mangrove sapling12 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara awards appreciation certificate to SDPO Galyat for ensuring protection for tourists12 minutes ago
-
PM chairs high-level review meeting on Monkeypox situation12 minutes ago