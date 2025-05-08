Open Menu

PA Speaker Condemns Indian Aggression

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM

PA speaker condemns Indian aggression

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Thursday strongly condemned Indian aggression.

Talking to the media in the Punjab Assembly, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be considered less than Hitler. He said, "Aggression imposed on Pakistan will now lead to losses, and it will be India which will suffer losses now." He mentioned that Pakistan had offered impartial investigations and asked for evidence regarding the Pahalgam incident.

The speaker said that aggression was started by India and attack was launched on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity. He said, "Indian attack has affected civilian life and innocent children have been martyred.

India has backed off from the Simla Agreement and the Indus Waters Treaty, he said and added that after India backed off from the Simla Agreement, Pakistan had every right to take action in self-defence.

The speaker said he believed that Pakistan had the right to take all kinds of actions to defend itself.

He criticized the Indian Prime Minister and termed Modi a weak mindset who believes in Hindutva ideology.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized that after Modi's aggression, the government, military and people of Pakistan were united that India's dominance in the region would not be accepted.

He further that the brave people of Pakistan were ready to fight for 100 years to protect their freedom.

