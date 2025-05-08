PA Speaker Condemns Indian Aggression
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan Thursday strongly condemned Indian aggression.
Talking to the media in the Punjab Assembly, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not be considered less than Hitler. He said, "Aggression imposed on Pakistan will now lead to losses, and it will be India which will suffer losses now." He mentioned that Pakistan had offered impartial investigations and asked for evidence regarding the Pahalgam incident.
The speaker said that aggression was started by India and attack was launched on Pakistan's sovereignty and integrity. He said, "Indian attack has affected civilian life and innocent children have been martyred.
"
India has backed off from the Simla Agreement and the Indus Waters Treaty, he said and added that after India backed off from the Simla Agreement, Pakistan had every right to take action in self-defence.
The speaker said he believed that Pakistan had the right to take all kinds of actions to defend itself.
He criticized the Indian Prime Minister and termed Modi a weak mindset who believes in Hindutva ideology.
Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan emphasized that after Modi's aggression, the government, military and people of Pakistan were united that India's dominance in the region would not be accepted.
He further that the brave people of Pakistan were ready to fight for 100 years to protect their freedom.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab educational institutions to remain closed till May 113 minutes ago
-
UNICEF pledges support to protect Pakistan’s youth from climate crisis3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on unregistered motorcycles launched in Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs3 minutes ago
-
Woman shot dead in Bahawalpur3 minutes ago
-
Trains operating regularly despite regional tensions3 minutes ago
-
PA speaker condemns Indian aggression3 minutes ago
-
National unity against Indian aggression above political divide set example of patriotic spirit: Tar ..13 minutes ago
-
ICT authorities dismiss false drone crash rumours near Faisal Mosque13 minutes ago
-
9th International Water Conference concludes with commitment of water security23 minutes ago
-
AC inspects sanitation situation in UC-223 minutes ago
-
PU holds pro-army rally, terms Pakistan Army 'No. 1'33 minutes ago