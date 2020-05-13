PA Speaker condoles death of APP photographer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Chacha Mubarak Ali, photo-journalist of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and member of Photo Journalist Association Punjab.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, he expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family membersHe prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.