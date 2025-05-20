PA Speaker congratulates COAS General Asim Munir on elevation to Field Marshal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on his elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.

In his congratulatory message issued here on Tuesday, the speaker said that under General Asim Munir’s leadership, the nation has witnessed a glorious chapter in its history, marked by a decisive and honorable triumph in the face of adversity.

The speaker said the title of Field Marshal is a proud national distinction and a tribute to General Asim Munir’s courage, leadership, and unwavering sacrifices for the country. “Through his wise command, General Asim Munir has successfully thwarted the enemy’s nefarious designs,” he added.

PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that under General Asim Munir’s leadership, the nation has demonstrated an inspiring example of unity, resilience, and honor, which is a source of immense pride for every Pakistani.

Expressing hope for continued success, he said that Pakistan’s armed forces, under the command of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, will continue to achieve new victories and confront the country’s challenges with unwavering resolve.

“General Asim Munir has not only changed the course of history but has also won the hearts of the people. The entire nation stands proud of his leadership and prays for his continued success,” he remarked.