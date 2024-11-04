PA Speaker congratulates new elected press gallery body

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan extended his congratulations to senior journalist Khawaja Naseer and Adnan Sheikh on their unopposed election as President and Secretary of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan extended his congratulations to senior journalist Khawaja Naseer and Adnan Sheikh on their unopposed election as President and Secretary of the Punjab Assembly Press Gallery Committee.

The annual election for the year 2024-25 held on Sunday in the Punjab Assembly old building Cafeteria, the senior journalists Hamid Riaz Dogar and Arslan Rafiq Bhatti performing as role of Election Commissioners.

In annual election, Khawaja Naseer and Adnan Sheikh were the only candidates to submit nominations for the positions of President and Secretary. As no other candidates submitted nomination paper, Khawaja Naseer and Adnan Sheikh have been declared unopposed President and Secretary.

PA Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed confidence that the newly elected Press Gallery body would play an active role in fostering effective communication between the Punjab Assembly and the journalistic community. He emphasized the importance of their efforts to convey the assembly’s proceedings and legislative developments to the public through the media.

The Speaker further acknowledged the dedication of the journalistic community, commending their ongoing commitment to national stability and their sacrifices in performing their duties.

He highlighted the media's responsible role in strengthening democracy.

Chaudhry Amer Habib, Secretary General, Provincial Assembly of the Punjab also congratulated the newly elected President and Secretary, Press Gallery.

Arshad Ansari, President of the Lahore Press Club, paid tribute to the late former president of the Press Gallery, Ikhlaq Ahmad Bajwa, describing him as a shining star in journalism whose legacy will be long remembered. He commended Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan for announcing a three-day salary donation from members in Ikhlaq Bajwa’s honor, securing employment for his son in the Punjab Assembly and establishing a media lounge, calling these initiatives historic.

Newly elected President, Khawaja Naseer and Secretary, Adnan Sheikh expressed their gratitude to all committee members, promising to support their fellow journalists and to protect their professional interests. They pledged to enhance collaboration and communication with journalists without any form of discrimination.

The newly elected leaders also extended heartfelt thanks to Election Commissioner Hamid Riaz Dogar and Arslan Rafiq Bhatti for their effective handling of the election process.