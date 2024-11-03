Open Menu

PA Speaker Departing For CPA Conference In Australia

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2024 | 06:10 PM

PA Speaker departing for CPA conference in Australia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan is embarking on a seven-day trip to Australia to attend the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference.

This prestigious gathering will bring together parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth to discuss key issues, share legislative practices, and promote democratic governance.

The conference is expected to cover topics such as climate change, economic development, and strengthening parliamentary ties among member countries.

Deputy Speaker PA Zahid Iqbal Channar assumed the charge as acting Speaker of Punjab Assembly.

The Punjab Assembly Secretariat has issued a notification confirming his assumption, ensuring the continuity of legislative activities during this period. Zahid Iqbal Channar will oversee assembly sessions and manage ongoing legislative matters until the Speaker's return.

