Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir on Thursday said that the project of laptop distribution among students was put on hold as an inquiry was under way by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Higher education Raja Yasir on Thursday said that the project of laptop distribution among students was put on hold as an inquiry was under way by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the project.

He was speaking during question answer session at the current session of Punjab Assembly which started two hours and 15 minutes behind its scheduled time with Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the chair.

Responding to the question of MPA Malik Arshad, the minister said the government could not distribute laptops until this project got clearance from the NAB.

After the question answer session, PML-N MPA Samiullah Khan raised an issue while speaking on a point of order that around three dozens officials of Anti-Corruption entered the residence of PML-N MPA from Gujranwala Imran Khalid Butt forcefully and they also manhandled the family members of senior lawmaker.

The Anti-Corruption officials entered the house without any prior notice to the MPA and they also manhandled the ailing mother of the lawmaker, he added.

On which, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi urged the government to take notice of the raids being conducted by the officials of Anti-Corruption without warrants.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi directed Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to hold an inquiry of this incident and submit a report in the House.

Speaking regarding this incident, Law Minister Raja Basharat said that he was unaware of the incident but he assured the House that it would be probed thoroughly.

Later, the session was adjourned till September 4 (Friday) at 9 am.